NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High lost to Old Lyme, 3-0, in a nonleague girls volleyball match Tuesday night.
Old Lyme won by sets scores of 25-16, 25-13 and 25-22.
Michelle Macina and Olivia Maine each had four aces for Wheeler (4-13).
Old Lyme improved to 11-8.
Wheeler next plays at Plainfield on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. before wrapping up the regular season with home match against Montville on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
