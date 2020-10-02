LEBANON, Conn. — Lyman Memorial swept Wheeler High, 3-0, in a girls volleyball match Friday night.
Lyman won by scores of 25-5, 25-8 and 25-6.
Molly Butremovic had two kills and Bailey McGowan had an assist for Wheeler. Grace Armstrong served two aces.
Wheeler (0-2) next travels to Grasso Tech on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
