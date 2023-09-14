NORTH STONINGTON - Abby Butremovic had 15 digs and three aces for Wheeler, which fell to Killingly 25-17, 25-16, 25-11 Wednesday in an Eastern Connecticut Conference inter-division match.
Allison Needham added seven assists and three aces for the Lions (2-1).
Wheeler travels to Windham on Friday.
- Rich Zalusky
