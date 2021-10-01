MONTVILLE — Wheeler High lost a 3-0 ECC out-of-division girls volleyball match to Montville on Friday night.
The game scores were 25-16, 25-19, 25-11.
Faith Thompson and Skyler Morgan each had three aces for the Lions (1-5).
Montville (5-3) won its second straight match.
Wheeler next hosts Bacon Academy on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
