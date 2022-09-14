LEBANON, Conn. — Lyman Memorial swept Wheeler High, 3-0, in an ECC out-of-division girls volleyball match on Wednesday.
Lyman (3-1) won by set scores of 25-17, 25-8 and 25-6.
Abby Butremovic finished with 19 digs, and Bryn Anderson had four kills for Wheeler (0-2).
Wheeler next hosts Plainfield on Friday at 5:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.