NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler won the opening set but dropped the next three and lost to Windham, 3-1, in an ECC Division IV volleyball match Monday.
The set scores were 14-25, 26-24, 25-15 and 25-14.
Michelle Macina had eight kills for the Lions (1-4, 0-1 Division IV). Skyler Morgan added six kills and four blocks.
Windham (5-2, 1-0) has won three straight matches.
Wheeler next plays at Putnam on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
