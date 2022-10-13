NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High won its ninth straight girls volleyball match and stayed unbeaten in ECC Division IV with a 3-2 win over Montville on Wednesday night.
The Lions overcame a one-set deficit twice before pulling off the victory. The scores were 22-25, 25-16, 20-25, 26-24 and 15-12.
Addison Stanley had four kills and seven blocks for Wheeler (9-4, 4-0 Division IV). Bryn Anderson added four kills and two blocks, and Michelle Macina served eight aces.
Montville (4-10, 4-2) has lost four of its last five matches.
Wheeler next plays at Windham on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
