NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High swept Putnam, 3-0, on Monday to snap a four-match losing streak in girls volleyball.
The set scores of the ECC Division IV match were 25-18, 25-20, 25-20.
Olivia Maine had seven aces, and Michelle Macina had four kills for the Lions (3-11, 1-3 Division IV). Skyler Morgan and Makayla Delzer each had three kills.
Putnam dropped to 3-9, 2-4.
Wheeler next plays at Ellis Tech on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.