PUTNAM, Conn. — Michelle Macina served for six aces and six kills as Wheeler High beat Putnam, 3-1, on Thursday in an ECC Division IV girls volleyball match.
Wheeler won by set scores of 25-11, 21-25, 25-15 and 25-22. It was the fourth straight win for Wheeler (4-4, 3-0 ECC Division IV).
Skyler Morgan had eight kills and two blocks for Wheeler. Bryn Anderson contributed four kills and five digs.
Putnam dropped to 5-4, 0-3 Division IV. Wheeler (4-4, 3-0) next hosts New London on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
