KILLINGLY — Wheeler High won the first set but Killingly swept the next three to beat the Lions, 3-1, in an ECC out-of-division girls volleyball match Wednesday night.
Michelle Macina had eight kills for the Lions (0-2). Skyler Morgan added six kills and two blocks.
The victory was the first of the season for Killingly (1-3).
Wheeler next hosts Plainfield on Friday at 5:15 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
