WINDHAM, Conn. — Wheeler High opened its girls volleyball season with a 3-0 loss to Windham Tech on Friday.
The set scores of the nonleague matchup were 18-25, 27-25, 25-22 and 25-18.
Makayla Delzer had three kills for the Lions. Faith Thompson added seven aces, and Olivia Maine had three aces.
"It was a hard-fought battle all around," coach Jeff Cummings said.
Wheeler next plays at Killingly on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
