GRISWOLD — Griswold swept Wheeler High, 3-0, in an ECC out-of-division girls volleyball match on Monday.
The Wolverines won by set scores of 25-7, 25-10 and 25-10.
Michelle Macina had five kills for Wheeler. Anna Ruggeri contributed seven assists and Abby Butremovic had eight digs.
It was the first match of the season for both teams.
Wheeler next travels to Lyman Memorial on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
