PLAINFIELD, Conn. — Plainfield High swept Wheeler, 3-0, in nonleague girls volleyball match Wednesday.
The Panthers won by sets scores of 25-8, 25-15 and 25-22.
Skyler Morgan and Bryn Anderson each had three aces for the Lions (4-14).
The Panthers improved to 9-8.
Wheeler next hosts Montville on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in its regular-season finale.
— Ken Sorensen
