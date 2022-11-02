PLAINFIELD — Skyler Morgan finished with 10 kills and five blocks as Wheeler High beat Windham, 3-1, in the ECC Division II girls volleyball semifinals Wednesday.
Second-seeded Wheeler dropped the first set, 25-23, but won the next three, 25-20, 25-23 and 25-19.
Wheeler (16-5) will play No. 1 Lyman Memorial in the title match on Friday at New London at 4:30 p.m. Lyman beat No. 4 Plainfield, 3-0, in the other semifinal.
Abby Butremovic finished with 46 digs and Anna Ruggeri had 30 assists for Wheeler.
Lyman beat Wheeler, 3-0, on Sept. 14. Wheeler started the season 0-4, but has won 16 of its last 17 matches including a nine-game winning streak.
Windham is 12-9.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.