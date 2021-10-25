WESTERLY — The Westerly High girls volleyball team won its sixth straight match, defeating Woonsocket, 3-0, in a Division III match Monday night.
The set scores were 25-16, 25-23, 25-15.
The Bulldogs (13-2, 13-2 Division III) have dropped just one set during their six-match winning streak.
"Really it's just a lot of hard work in practice," coach Erinn Beal said. "It's communication and trusting in one another, and staying focused on our side of the net."
Meg Beal finished with four kills, six assists, three aces and five digs, and Rachel Federico had five kills and five digs for Westerly. Sara Ridler added two kills, three aces and five digs, and Summer Bruno had two kills and five digs.
Woonsocket fell to 3-10, 3-10.
Westerly next plays at Scituate on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
