MIDDLETOWN — Meg Beal had nine kills, eight assists and five digs, and the Westerly High girls volleyball team swept Middletown, 3-0, in a Division III match Wednesday.
The set scores were 28-26, 25-20, 25-19.
Rachel Federico added five kills, three blocks, six assists and eight digs for Westerly (9-2, 9-2 Division III). Sara Ridler had six kills and eight digs.
"We made quite a few errors in the first set and did quite a bit to clean up our play in the second and third sets," coach Erinn Beal said, "and that's what made the difference."
Middletown dropped to 7-6, 7-6.
Westerly next hosts Scituate on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.