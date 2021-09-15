WESTERLY — Rachel Federico had six kills, two aces and 10 digs, and Westerly High swept past Middletown in a Division III girls volleyball match Wednesday night.
The set scores were 26-24, 25-23, 25-20.
Riley Peloquin added four kills, one block, one ace and two digs, Alex Stoehr had one kill, two aces one six digs, and Meg Beal finished with two kills, four assists and four digs for the Bulldogs (2-1, 2-1 Division III).
Middletown fell to 1-1, 1-1.
Westerly next plays at Fitch on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
— Ken Sorensen
