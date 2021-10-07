WESTERLY — Meg Beal, Rachel Federico and Riley Peloquin had six kills each as the Westerly High girls volleyball team swept Juanita Sanchez, 3-0, in an Division III match Thursday night.
Westerly (8-2, 8-2 Division III) won by set scores of 25-20, 25-19 and 26-24.
Beal also contributed nine aces, six digs and six assists. Federico finished with nine digs. Alex Stoehr had eight assists and six digs. Julia Gencarelli served four aces and had five digs.
Juanita Sanchez dropped to 3-6, 3-6. Westerly next travels to Middletown on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.