WESTERLY — Summer Bruno finished with six kills and eight digs and the Westerly High girls volleyball team beat Exeter-West Greenwich, 3-0, in a Division II match Thursday.
Westerly won by set scores of 25-15, 25-22 and 26-24.
Rachel Federico contributed four aces and six kills. Alex Stoehr had five digs and eight assists. Riley Peloquin had three aces and five kills, and Abby Donato contributed 10 assists.
EWG is 4-6, 4-6 Division II. Westerly (7-5, 7-4) next plays at North Smithfield on Monday at 6:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
