WEST GREENWICH - Riley Peloquin finished with 10 kills and Lilly Vetelino had seven aces to lift the Westerly girls volleyball team to a 25-20, 25-22, 25-17 Division II victory Monday over Exeter West Greenwich.
Lyla Auth added 13 assists and seven kills for the Bulldogs (3-2, 3-1 Division II). Alex Stoehr had nine digs.
Coach Laurel Auth was happy with the way the team bounced back following a five-game non-league loss Saturday against Fitch.
"Lilly (Auth) did a nice job serving and went on a couple of nice runs for us in Games 2 and 3," Coach Auth said in an email. "Overall, I'm happy to start the week with a win and we're looking forward to playing in front of our home crowd for the first time at the Westerly High gym."
The Bulldogs host North Smithfield in a Division II match on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.