WESTERLY — Westerly High won its eighth consecutive girls volleyball match Friday, sweeping Central, 3-0, in a Division III contest.
The set scores were 25-15, 25-16 and 25-14.
Meg Beal led the Bulldogs (15-2, 15-2 Division III) with five kills, eight assists, five aces and five digs. Rachel Federico added five kills, one block, three assists, four aces and four digs, and Lila Simmons contributed four kills and three digs.
Central fell to 5-12, 5-12.
Westerly has beaten every Division III opponent this season but Central Falls. The Warriors defeated the Bulldogs in three sets in their season opener, and in five sets on Oct. 5. Westerly hasn't lost since.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to play at Block Island on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
