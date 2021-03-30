CENTRAL FALLS — Westerly High got 11 kills from Alexa Beal and overcame two deficits to defeat Central Falls, 3-2, in a Division III girls volleyball match Tuesday night.
Central Falls opened with a narrow 27-25 win before Westerly evened things, 25-14. The Warriors went ahead again, 25-16, but Westerly won the final two games, 26-24 and 15-12, to take the match.
The victory was the first of the season for the Bulldogs (1-3, 1-3 Division III).
"We had more energy," coach Erinn Beal said. "Again, we struggled with highs and lows. We're working to try to get a balance. We play really well and then we dip down. We're trying to find that happy medium."
Alexa Beal had two blocks and six digs to go with her 11 kills. Meg Beal added seven aces and 20 assists, and Rachel Federico had three kills, five blocks, four aces and five digs.
Westerly next hosts St. Raphael on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
