WESTERLY — Sixth-seeded Westerly High overcame a two-set deficit to defeat No. 11 St. Raphael, 3-2, in the play-in round of the Division II girls volleyball tournament Tuesday at Federico Gym.
The Bulldogs lost the first two sets by identical 25-21 scores, then rallied to win, 25-21, 25-19 and 15-11.
Rachel Federico had eight kills, 11 digs and six aces for the Bulldogs. Summer Bruno added eight kills, seven digs and three aces, Lyla Auth had eight kills and three blocks, Alex Stoehr had 14 assists, 10 digs and three aces, Dina Arnold contributed 13 digs, and Abby Donato finished with five aces, six digs and 11 assists.
Westerly (10-7) will next travel to Cumberland to face the No. 3 Clippers (12-5) in the quarterfinals at a day and time to be determined. Cumberland, which had a bye in the opening round, swept the Bulldogs, 3-0, on Oct. 12.
— Ken Sorensen
