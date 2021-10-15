WESTERLY — Westerly High defeated Scituate, 3-0, in a Division III girls volleyball match Friday, the Bulldogs' third straight sweep.
The set scores were 25-16, 26-24, 25-20.
Ava Tenuta had seven kills, two blocks and four digs, and Meg Beal had five kills, 11 assists, three aces and nine digs for the Bulldogs, who dealt the Spartans just their second loss.
"We've been preparing all week to play them," Westerly coach Erinn Beal said. "We didn't have a match against them in the first round [of the schedule].
"Honestly, we played phenomenally in the first few games, and I'm proud of how hard we worked to finish that third game and get the win."
Rachel Federico added four kills, two blocks, one assist and 11 digs, and Sara Ridler finished with four kills, two assists, two aces and nine digs.
Westerly (10-2, 10-2 Division III) and Scituate (8-2, 8-2) trail first-place Central Falls (12-0, 12-0) in the league. Central Falls is responsible for both Westerly losses.
Westerly next plays at Shea on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
