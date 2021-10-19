PAWTUCKET — Westerly High breezed past winless Shea, 3-0, in a Division III girls volleyball match Tuesday, the Bulldogs' fourth straight sweep.
The set scores were 25-5, 25-6, 25-7.
Westerly had its service game working against the Raiders (0-14, 0-14 Division III). Meg Beal finished with 12 aces, and Alex Stoehr had 10.
Rachel Federico added three kills, one block, three assists and three digs, and Riley Peloquin had four kills. Beal also had five kills and six assists, and Stoehhr had five assists.
The Bulldogs (11-2, 11-2) next play at Tolman on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Westerly also hosts the JV state tournament, which is scheduled for Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.