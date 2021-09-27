WOONSOCKET — Westerly High won its fifth consecutive girls volleyball match, defeating Woonsocket, 3-1, on Monday night.
The set scores of the Division III contest were 25-14, 25-6, 19-25 and 25-12.
Rachel Federico led the Bulldogs (5-1, 5-1 Division III) with 10 kills, one block, two aces and two digs. Lila Simmons added five kills, one block and two assists, and Riley Peloquin had five kills, one block and two assists. Meg Beal chipped in nine assists, eight aces and five digs.
Woonsocket fell to 1-3, 1-3.
Westerly next hosts Block Island on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
