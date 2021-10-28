SCITUATE — Julia Gencarelli served for six aces and the Westerly High girls volleyball team turned back Scituate, 3-1, Thursday night to earn its seventh straight Division III victory.
Westerly won the first set, 25-18, but lost the second, 25-8. The Bulldogs took the next two sets, 25-19 and 25-19.
Meg Beal, Rachel Federico and Riley Peloquin each had four kills. Federico and Sara Ridler contributed seven digs each. Beal also led the team with seven assists.
Scituate dropped to 11-5, 11-5 Division III. Westerly (14-2, 14-2) next hosts Central on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.