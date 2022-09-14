PAWTUCKET — Westerly High dropped the first set, but took the next three to defeat St. Raphael Academy, 3-1, in a Division II girls volleyball match Wednesday night.
The set scores were 24-26, 25-23, 25-23 and 25-14.
"We cut down on our errors. We had about seven missed serves in the first game. We cut down on errors every game after that," Westerly coach Erinn Beal said.
Emma Caracciolo had seven kills for the Bulldogs. Ava Tenuta finished with six kills and eight digs, Abby Donato had 15 digs, seven assists and four aces, and Summer Bruno finished with seven digs.
St. Raphael fell to 1-1, 1-1 Division II. Westerly (2-0, 2-0) next hosts Johnston on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
