PROVIDENCE — The Westerly High girls volleyball team won its seventh straight match on Friday, sweeping Central, 3-0, in a Division III contest.
The game scores were 25-15, 25-18, 25-18.
Rachel Federico finished with six kills, one block, one assist and 10 digs for the Bulldogs (7-1, 7-1 Division III). Riley Peloquin added seven kills, one ace and one assist, and Meg Beal had five kills, two aces, nine assists and four digs.
"We're just staying mentally strong and working through our own errors," coach Erinn Beal said.
Central dropped t 2-6, 2-6.
Westerly next plays at Central Falls on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
