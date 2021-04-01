WESTERLY — Westerly High fell to St. Raphael Academy, 3-0, in a Division III girls volleyball match Thursday night.
The Saints won by set scores of 25-20, 25-17 and 25-9.
Alexa Beal finished with five kills and 12 digs for Westerly (1-4, 1-4 Division III). Meg Beal had six digs and nine assists. Rachel Federico also contributed six digs.
St. Raphael is 3-0, 3-0. Westerly next travels to Middletown on Thursday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
