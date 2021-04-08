MIDDLETOWN — Middletown won the final two sets and turned back Westerly High, 3-2, in a Division III girls volleyball match Thursday night.
Middletown won the first set 25-23, but Westerly took the next two 25-22 and 25-22. But the Islanders came back to prevail 25-22 and 15-13.
Alexa Beal finished with eight kills and 10 digs for the Bulldogs. Meg Beal contributed six kills, nine digs and 16 assists.
Alex Stoehr had seven kills and Lila Simmons finished with seven digs.
Middletown is 2-4, 2-4 Division III. Westerly (1-5, 1-5) next travels to Block Island on Monday for a 12:30 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.