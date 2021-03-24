WESTERLY — Westerly High won the first set, but lost the next three falling to Central, 3-1, in a Division III girls volleyball match Wednesday night.
Westerly took the first set, 25-16, but lost the next three 25-22, 25-22 and 28-26.
Alexa Beal finished with 13 kills and five digs for Westerly. Rachel Federico hand nine kills, three blocks and five digs.
Meg Beal had five kills and four digs.
Westerly (0-2, 0-2 Division III) next hosts Rogers on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
