WESTERLY — Block Island swept Westerly High, 3-0, in a Division III girls volleyball match Wednesday morning.
The Hurricanes won by scores of 25-21, 25-16 and 25-14.
Alexa Beal finished with five kills, four aces and eight digs for Westerly. Lila Simmons contributed three kills. Meg Beal had six digs and six assists, and Rachel Federico had five digs.
Westerly finished the season 1-8, 1-8 Division III. Block Island is 7-2, 7-2.
— Keith Kimberlin
