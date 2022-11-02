CUMBERLAND — Westerly High won the first set, but Cumberland took the next three and downed the Bulldogs, 3-1, in a Division II girls volleyball quarterfinal-round game Wednesday night.
Westerly prevailed in the first set, 27-25, but Cumberland captured the next three, 25-19, 25-16 and 25-20 to earn the win.
"Errors on our side hurt," Westerly coach Erinn Beal said. "We fought back in the next two sets, but just a couple of errors hurt us.
"Overall, we came up from Division III and they came down from Division I. So it was a huge step for us to go to the quarterfinals and play a team that was in Division I last season. Everybody wants to win, but I can't really be disappointed."
Summer Bruno finished with eight kills and nine digs. Rachel Federico and Riley Peloquin had six kills each. Federico also had six digs. Lyla Auth contributed five kills, nine digs and three blocks. Dina Arnold contributed a team-high 12 digs.
No. 2 Cumberland (13-4) moves to the semifinals where it will play No. 2 East Providence or No. 7 Mt. Hope. Those two teams play Friday.
No. 6 Westerly finished the season 10-8.
— Keith Kimberlin
