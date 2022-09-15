WESTERLY — Summer Bruno finished with seven kills and six digs, and the Westerly High girls volleyball team remained unbeaten with a 3-0 Division II win over Johnston on Thursday.
Westerly won by set scores of 25-19, 25-23 and 25-22.
Rachel Federico and Ava Tenuta had five kills each. Dina Arnold contributed 12 digs, while Abby Donato had 11 assists and six digs. Riley Peloquin finished with six kills, and Alex Stoehr had seven assists.
"We made a lot of errors again, but we served better. And we had a lot of people contribute. I think that is what it's going to take in this division," Westerly coach Erinn Beal said.
Johnston dropped to 2-1, 2-1 Division II. Westerly (3-0, 3-0) next travels to Fitch on Saturday for a nonleague match at 11:30 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
