WESTERLY — Rachel Federico and Summer Bruno each had nine kills as Westerly High outlasted Mt. Hope, 3-2, in a Division II girls volleyball match Wednesday.
It was the first five-setter of the season for the Bulldogs (5-1, 5-0 Division II).
"We've been giving up quite a few errors," coach Erinn Beal said, "and in that fifth set we had the least amount of errors of the match. That's why we won that last set. It's just something we have to keep working on."
Dina Arnold added 20 digs and two kills for Westerly. Alex Stoehr ahd 18 digs, two kills and three aces, and Abby Donato finished with 19 assists, five digs and three kills.
Mt. Hope fell to 4-2, 3-2.
Westerly next plays at Lincoln on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
