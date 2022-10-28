BARRINGTON — Alex Stoehr served six aces and came up with 11 digs as Westerly High outlasted Barrington, 3-2, to close the Division II girls volleyball regular season on Thursday night.
Westerly, coming off a five-set loss to Chariho on Tuesday, won by set scores of 25-21, 25-23, 17-25, 17-25 and 18-16.
Rachel Federico contributed nine kills, five digs and four blocks. Lyla Auth added six kills, eight digs and two aces, Dina Arnold had 16 digs, and Summer Bruno contributed 13.
Barrington dropped to 9-7, 8-7 Division II. Westerly (9-7, 10-5) will play in the Division II tournament next week. Pairings have not been finalized.
— Keith Kimberlin
