LINCOLN — Lincoln handed Westerly High its first Division II girls volleyball loss of the season, sweeping the Bulldogs, 3-0, on Tuesday night.
Lincoln (3-3, 3-3 Division II) won by set scores of 25-15, 25-18 and 27-25.
Summer Bruno had seven kills and 11 digs for Westerly. Rachel Federico finished with six kills and four aces. Dina Arnold contributed three kills and 14 digs.
Westerly (5-2, 5-1) next travels to East Providence on Thursday for a 6:30 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
