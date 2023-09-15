WESTERLY - Riley Peloquin had 11 kills and Alex Stoehr added 20 digs as the Westerly girls volleyball team fell to Cumberland in a Division II match at Westerly Middle School.
Freshman Alison Maranda had her best match of the season with eight kills and three aces while sophomore setter Lyla Auth added 19 assists, 16 digs and eight aces for the Bulldogs (2-1, 2-1 Division II).
"I'm encouraged that we were able to play well against one of the top teams in Division II," Westerly coach Laurel Auth said. "This was a good test for us early and our girls proved tonight that we can play good, competitive volleyball.
"Riley [Peloquin] does a lot of good things for us offensively and had another strong performance."
Cumberland is 4-1 overall and 3-0 in Division II.
Westerly travels to Groton Saturday for a non-league match against Fitch.
- Rich Zalusky
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.