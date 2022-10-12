CUMBERLAND — Cumberland remained undefeated with a 3-0 sweep of Westerly High in a Division II girls volleyball match Wednesday night.
The Clippers won by set scores of 25-22, 27-25 and 25-21. They are 9-0 overall and in Division II play.
Rachel Federico finished with five kills, two blocks and two aces for Westerly (6-5, 6-4). Riley Peloquin added six kills and one block, Dina Arnold had two kills, one ace and 15 digs, and Abby Donato had 10 assists, four aces and three digs.
Westerly next hosts Exeter-West Greenwich on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
