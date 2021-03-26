WESTERLY — Westerly got off to a good start but ultimately lost to Rogers, 3-2, in a Division III girls volleyball match Friday night.
Westerly opened with a 25-19 win but followed with 25-13, 25-7, 25-10 losses to the Vikings.
Alexa Beal had six kills and three aces for Westerly (0-3, 0-3 Division III). Rachel Federico added one kill, one block and two aces, and Lila Simmons had one kill and two blocks.
Westerly next plays at Central Falls on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
