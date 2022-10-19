WESTERLY — Westerly High was able to win the second set to tie its Division II girls volleyball match against Middletown on Wednesday night. But the Bulldogs lost the next two and fell to the Islanders, 3-1.
The set scores were 25-18, 25-27, 25-23 and 25-15.
Riley Peloquin had seven kills for Westerly. Lyla Auth added six kills and one block, Alex Stoehr had two kills, two aces, seven assists and seven digs, and Emma Caracciolo had five kills and one block.
The Islanders (9-3, 9-3 Division II) have won four matches in a row.
The Bulldogs (8-6, 8-5) have won just three of their last eight. They next host Chariho on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.