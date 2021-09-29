WESTERLY — Rachel Federico and Meg Beal led the Westerly High girls volleyball team over Block Island, 3-1, in a Division III match Wednesday afternoon.
Federico finished with 11 kills, two assists and 12 digs, and Beal had 10 kills, 10 assists, three aces and six digs in the 25-14, 25-19, 23-25, 25-17 victory.
The Bulldogs (6-1, 6-1 Division III) have won six straight since a season-opening loss to Central Falls.
"The girls are just working hard in practice, trying to stay focused," coach Erinn Beal said. "Our goal is to cut down on errors, so we keep working on that and hopefully keep being successful."
Riley Peloquin added eight kills, two assists and three digs against Block Island (1-4, 1-4). Alex Stoehr had one kill, 12 assists and two digs.
Westerly next plays at Central on Friday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
