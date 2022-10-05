WESTERLY — Rachel Federico had six kills and Dina Arnold contributed 18 digs as Westerly High snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-0 Division II girls volleyball win over Ponaganset on Wednesday.
Westerly won by set scores of 25-23, 25-22 and 25-19.
Federico also served three aces. Emma Caracciolo and Riley Peloquin had three kills each, and Abby Donato finished with seven digs, seven assists and two aces.
Ponaganset dropped to 1-7, 1-7 Division II. Westerly (6-4, 6-3) next travels to unbeaten Cumberland on Wednesday for a 6:30 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
