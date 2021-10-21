PAWTUCKET — Meg Beal delivered eight kills and Riley Peloquin contributed seven as the Westerly High girls volleyball team defeated Tolman, 3-1, on Thursday in a Division III match.
Westerly won the first two sets, 26-12 and 26-24. The Bulldogs lost the third set 25-18, but won the match after prevailing 25-14 in the fourth set.
Beal also had five aces, 15 digs and eight assists. Rachel Federico finished with four kills and eight digs. Alex Stoehr had nine assists and Summer Bruno seven digs.
Tolman dropped to 7-8, 7-7 Division III. Westerly (12-2, 12-2) will carry a five-match winning streak into Monday's home contest with Woonsocket at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
FIVE STRAIGHT WINS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.