NARRAGANETT — Westerly High fell to Narragansett, 3-0, in the Division II girls volleyball opener for both teams Thursday night.
Westerly lost by set scores of 25-16, 25-16 and 25-20.
Alexa Beal finished with four kills for the Bulldogs, Meg Beal and Lila Simmons had two each. Riley Peloquin contributed two blocks.
Westerly next hosts Central on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
