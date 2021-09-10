WESTERLY — Central Falls swept Westerly High, 3-0, in a Division III girls volleyball match Thursday night, the season opener for both teams.
The Warriors won by set scores of 25-16, 25-20 and 25-23.
Meg Beal finished with five kills, five digs and four assists for Westerly. Julia Gencarelli led the team with two digs. Riley Peloquin added three aces.
Westerly next travels to Juanita Sanchez on Monday for a 6:30 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
