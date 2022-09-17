GROTON — Westerly High dropped its first girls volleyball match of the season losing to Fitch, 3-1, in a nonleague contest Saturday.
Fitch won by set scores of 25-19, 25-23, 25-27 and 25-19.
Riley Peloquin had seven kills and four blocks for the Bulldogs. Summer Bruno contributed six kills and eight digs. Alex Stoehr had three aces and eight digs. Dina Arnold contributed 10 digs.
Both teams are 3-1. Westerly next travels to Burrillville on Monday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.