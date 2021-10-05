CENTRAL FALLS — Westerly High won the first two sets, but lost the next three and fell to Central Falls, 3-2, Tuesday in a battle between the top girls volleyball teams in Division III.
Westerly won the first two sets, 25-13 and 25-18. Central Falls took the next three 25-13, 25-23 and 15-5.
"The first two sets we played like we've played all season. We were positive, focused and communicating, and we stopped doing all those things," Westerly coach Erinn Beal said.
The teams were tied for first place in Division III with 7-1 records coming into the match. Scituate, which beat Central Falls, is 5-1. Central Falls beat Westerly in the season opener, 3-0.
Riley Peloquin finished with 11 kills and two blocks for the Bulldogs. Rachel Federico had five kills and four digs, Meg Beal added three aces, four kills and 13 assists, and Lila Simmons also had four kills.
Westerly (7-2, 7-2) next hosts Central Falls on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
