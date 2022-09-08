WESTERLY — Ava Tenuta had five kills and four aces, Summer Bruno had four kills and six aces, and the Westerly High girls volleyball team defeated Rogers, 3-0, in a Division II match Thursday.
The set scores in the season opener for both teams were 25-22, 26-24 and 26-24.
Rachel Federico added four kills and one ace, and Abby Donato had two kills, five aces and 12 assists for the Bulldogs. Dina Arnold led the team in digs with 10, while Tenuta had five and Bruno chipped in four.
Westerly next plays at St. Raphael on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
